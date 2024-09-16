Hidden Action Gems You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Right Now

Of all movie genres, action may be the single most inexhaustible: If all else fails, there will still always be a way to keep audiences engaged by training their focus on movement, excitement, danger, and the threat, consummation, or mutual exchange of violence. Thanks to that relatively simple yet potent base requirement, a great action film can take wildly different forms: It can be a loud and thumping carnival of gunshots, a monument of vehicular mayhem, a chanbara film filled to the brim with brutal swordfighting, a tense and taut thriller that saves the violence for key moments, or a carefully choreographed dance spectacle in which each movement is another blow.

Each of those variations can produce good and terrible films alike — and, among the good ones, it's just as possible for them to become massively famous and beloved or fade into relative cultural insignificance, as any action movie buff can attest. In other words, there will always be a wide array of great action films out there waiting to be discovered by any given viewer, and, as it happens, a lot of those films can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we've compiled a list of 11 hidden gems in the action genre that can be watched at no additional charge if you're a Prime Video subscriber. Some are famous among genre enthusiasts yet generally unsung by the general public, some are all-out obscurities, but each and every one of them is worth watching.