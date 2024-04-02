Beetlejuice: The Surprising Michael Keaton Detail You Likely Never Realized

Today, "Beetlejuice" is a Halloween staple, but studio executives didn't know what to expect when it came out in 1988. After all, the original "Beetlejuice" script was too disturbing for Hollywood. Fortunately for rising filmmaker Tim Burton, the picture grossed $75 million and propelled him and Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton to stardom — even though the latter is only in it for a mere 17 minutes, or 18% of its total 92-minute running time.

In context, this number makes sense — it takes the recently deceased Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) about half the movie before they decide to enlist Beetlejuice's help in getting rid of the Deetz clan. Plus, the terrifying bio-exorcist can only be summoned if his name is said three times and the Maitlands initially see it on a flyer, where it's spelled "Betelgeuse," so they don't know how to pronounce it at first.