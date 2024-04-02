Beetlejuice: The Surprising Michael Keaton Detail You Likely Never Realized
Today, "Beetlejuice" is a Halloween staple, but studio executives didn't know what to expect when it came out in 1988. After all, the original "Beetlejuice" script was too disturbing for Hollywood. Fortunately for rising filmmaker Tim Burton, the picture grossed $75 million and propelled him and Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton to stardom — even though the latter is only in it for a mere 17 minutes, or 18% of its total 92-minute running time.
In context, this number makes sense — it takes the recently deceased Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) about half the movie before they decide to enlist Beetlejuice's help in getting rid of the Deetz clan. Plus, the terrifying bio-exorcist can only be summoned if his name is said three times and the Maitlands initially see it on a flyer, where it's spelled "Betelgeuse," so they don't know how to pronounce it at first.
Micheal Keaton shot his scenes in a surprising amount of time
Micheal Keaton's scenes only took two weeks to film, an extraordinary feat considering the role required considerable makeup and at least some wire work. In all likelihood, the process was sped along by his sheer talent. "He's a master improviser," Tim Burton told Esquire in 2014. "That time with Michael ... was the most profoundly creative time in my career, every day was exciting. I miss it."
Fortunately for Burton, the two are working together again on the long-gestating "Beetlejuice 2," the trailer for which sets the 'Juice loose. Although Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis won't be in "Beetlejuice 2," the sequel will also see the return of Catherine O'Hara as Delia and Winona Ryder as a now grown-up Lydia, as well as the addition of Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters on September 6.