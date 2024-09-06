The Ending Of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Explained

Contains spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

By the end of 1988's "Beetlejuice," it became abundantly clear that an exciting new voice was emerging in Hollywood in the form of director Tim Burton. The film had a unique, macabre tone that was still accessible to the masses and introduced beloved new characters into the zeitgeist, chief among them the titular "bio-exorcist" (Michael Keaton). Burton went on to bring his unique style, blending German Expressionism with surrealism, to the masses in everything from his "Batman" movies to "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," but many wondered if a return to the world of "Beetlejuice" was ever possible.

36 years later, we have our answer with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." The film picks up with most of the characters decades after the first film: Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) now has a daughter of her own, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who wants nothing to do with her. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice is still a lingering presence while dealing with problems of his own, namely an ex-wife, Delores (Monica Belluci), who wants to suck the soul out of him as revenge for how he killed her on Earth.

Between all of this is plenty of dark humor, some stop-motion animation, and a surprising amount of heart. But how's everyone doing by the end of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"? Here's what to know and what it could mean for a potential threequel — which would almost certainly need to be called "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."