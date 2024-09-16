Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds' Nude Scene In The Proposal Caused A Few Problems

Filming a nude scene sounds like a pretty tricky endeavor — and according to a 2009 interview with Sandra Bullock, she and her co-star Ryan Reynolds had some very wild experiences while they worked on "The Proposal" together.

Bullock spoke to Parade about the romantic comedy shortly before its release in June of that year and said that while she and Reynolds filmed a scene where their characters Margaret Tate and Andrew Paxton accidentally see each other naked (they're in a fake relationship, but we'll circle back to that whole thing), a long day of shooting meant that nobody really cared about strategic coverings falling down for most of the day.

"You have things covering up your essential parts but they get unstuck," Bullock told the outlet about that particular day on set, where she says that basically everybody was so exhausted that they forgot to feel embarrassed about nudity. "And, oddly enough, we didn't care because we were so tired. Ann [Fletcher, the movie's director] was like, 'Sandra, your vagina is hanging out. Cover it up.' I'm like, 'Oh, sorry, sorry.' And the crew would be like, 'Jeez, her nipple is showing.' They weren't titillated, they were unhappy because they knew we had to retake the shot. They're like, 'We want to go to lunch. Cover the nip.' So that's pretty much how the day went."