Edge Of Tomorrow: The Alternate Designs For The Aliens Were Completely Different

Adapted from "All You Need Is Kill," a Japanese light novel written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe, director Doug Liman's underrated "Edge of Tomorrow" chronicles humanity's war against an invading species of powerful aliens known as "mimics." War effort spokesman Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is unwillingly yanked from his PR position and thrust right into the middle of the battlefield despite his lack of experience, and becomes stuck in a time loop that keeps taking him back to the start of a particularly crucial battle just as he dies in it — which just might be the key to defeating the mimics.

Despite being a rarity — a Tom Cruise movie that flopped – the film was renowned by critics for the creativity and intelligence of its writing, editing, and world-building, ultimately developing a large fanbase whose dreams of "Edge of Tomorrow 2" might still be alive. Of particular note was the way "Edge of Tomorrow" brought the mimics to life; their outlandish, terrifying tentacular design makes them different from any other sci-fi movie alien, even before the time loop comes into play.

As revealed by the film's concept art and interviews with VFX artists, that memorable design took a lot of drafts and tinkering to get 100% right. There are at least a few parallel universes out there in which Liman and the art and VFX teams ultimately went with different concepts — and in which "Edge of Tomorrow" probably became a totally different film as a result.