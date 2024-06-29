Why These Tom Cruise Movies Flopped

It might not have been his debut film, but the 1982 comedy "Losin' It" was Tom Cruise's first time leading a movie. Directed by Curtis Hanson — who later helmed such classics as "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," "L.A. Confidential," and "8 Mile" — this mostly-forgotten teen sex romp didn't have any big names that audiences could latch onto. It also happens to be among Cruise's absolute worst films — one of the few, in fact, that he probably wants you to forget about.

A story about a group of unlucky teens out to lose their virginity, "Losin' It" sees Cruise in the role of an inept, socially awkward teenager named Woody (do you get it? It's a sex comedy!). While on a road trip to Mexico to find some lovin', Woody and his friends run into a frustrated older woman (Shelley Long) who's become jaded by marriage and is headed south for a divorce. Madcap sex silliness ensues, and while it's tempting to think that it flopped because it was a lowbrow laugher, plenty of similar movies at the time turned a solid profit or at least earned some decent money, whether it was "Zapped!," "Revenge of the Nerds," or "Casual Sex?"

No, the real reason that "Losin' It" flopped is that even among '80s teen sex comedies it stands out among the worst. And it seems that the studio knew it had a dud on its hands because they only gave the film a limited release in 180 theaters, where it only gathered about a million dollars in ticket sales.