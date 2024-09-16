AI Reimagines Game Of Thrones Costumes In Different Countries - The Results Are Fire
Artificial intelligence has brought some new flavors to Westeros, ranging from an epic 1950s-inspired "Game of Thrones" trailer to revealing what some of the show's most popular characters would look like on the set of "Friends." However, have you ever wondered what the show's costumes would look like if they were inspired by different countries? If so, you might be interested in a video by TikTok user @planet.ai, who asked AI to do just that — and the results are impressive.
Asking AI to Draw Countries as Game of Thrones Characters! #ai #aiart #midjourney #country #countries #GoT #gameofthrones
The video depicts a range of costumes and countries, including Italy, India, Nigeria, and Finland. While the AI-generated faces might be unfamiliar to fans of the HBO series, the worldly characters probably wouldn't seem out of place on the show, as they all look very realistic and their costumes resemble the types of garbs Westeros residents would wear. The video also impressed some fans on TikTok, who converged in the comments section to lend their thoughts on the costumes. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the responses.
Game of Thrones fans respond to the worldly costumes
It seems that some "Game of Thrones" fans would be happy to see the AI-generated costumes on the fantasy series, as the comments section was pretty positive across the board. For example, a TikTok user by the name @RoyalFanEntertainment described all of them as great, but they were especially impressed by the Finnish representation.
Of course, some viewers wanted their own country to be represented, and they weren't disappointed. A user called @RuthieC. was delighted to see Colombia brought to life so impressively, echoing the positive sentiments of other users. Unfortunately, "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, so it's unlikely that we'll see any of these costumes on the show. However, the universe lives on through HBO's "House of the Dragon" prequel series, which returned for its second season earlier this year.
