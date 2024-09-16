AI Reimagines Game Of Thrones Costumes In Different Countries - The Results Are Fire

Artificial intelligence has brought some new flavors to Westeros, ranging from an epic 1950s-inspired "Game of Thrones" trailer to revealing what some of the show's most popular characters would look like on the set of "Friends." However, have you ever wondered what the show's costumes would look like if they were inspired by different countries? If so, you might be interested in a video by TikTok user @planet.ai, who asked AI to do just that — and the results are impressive.

The video depicts a range of costumes and countries, including Italy, India, Nigeria, and Finland. While the AI-generated faces might be unfamiliar to fans of the HBO series, the worldly characters probably wouldn't seem out of place on the show, as they all look very realistic and their costumes resemble the types of garbs Westeros residents would wear. The video also impressed some fans on TikTok, who converged in the comments section to lend their thoughts on the costumes. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the responses.