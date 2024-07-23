AI Reveals What Game Of Thrones Characters Would Look Like On Friends & It's Amazing

So no one told you White Walkers were gonna be this way. Your throne's a joke, you're broke, your king's hand is DOA. That's the vibe that artificial intelligence enthusiast The AI Dreams is going for on Instagram by sticking some of your favorite "Game of Thrones" characters on the set of "Friends" — because that's a totally logical step to take.

After painting the picture of what a Pokémon movie directed by Tim Burton would look like, The AI Dreams headed to Westeros to pull some of the show's most popular characters into Central Perk. The results might be of interest to those who both believe that Ross (David Schwimmer) wasn't on a break and that the final season is where it all went wrong with "Game of Thrones."

From the likes of Hodor (Kristian Nairn) looking like a friendly local at the iconic coffee shop to the Master of Whisperers Varys (Conleth Hill) perfectly placed behind the counter seemingly stepping in for Gunther (James Michael Tyler), it's certainly an interesting melding of worlds. And of course, you've got the main characters such as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) looking like hip New York City denizens you'd expect to see in the world of "Friends."

Incredibly though, this isn't the first time characters from both these shows have crossed paths. There was a very special occasion when Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons herself, got massively shy around none other than Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).