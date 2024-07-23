AI Reveals What Game Of Thrones Characters Would Look Like On Friends & It's Amazing
So no one told you White Walkers were gonna be this way. Your throne's a joke, you're broke, your king's hand is DOA. That's the vibe that artificial intelligence enthusiast The AI Dreams is going for on Instagram by sticking some of your favorite "Game of Thrones" characters on the set of "Friends" — because that's a totally logical step to take.
After painting the picture of what a Pokémon movie directed by Tim Burton would look like, The AI Dreams headed to Westeros to pull some of the show's most popular characters into Central Perk. The results might be of interest to those who both believe that Ross (David Schwimmer) wasn't on a break and that the final season is where it all went wrong with "Game of Thrones."
From the likes of Hodor (Kristian Nairn) looking like a friendly local at the iconic coffee shop to the Master of Whisperers Varys (Conleth Hill) perfectly placed behind the counter seemingly stepping in for Gunther (James Michael Tyler), it's certainly an interesting melding of worlds. And of course, you've got the main characters such as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) looking like hip New York City denizens you'd expect to see in the world of "Friends."
Incredibly though, this isn't the first time characters from both these shows have crossed paths. There was a very special occasion when Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons herself, got massively shy around none other than Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).
Emilia Clarke met Matt LeBlanc and couldn't contain her Friends fandom
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2018, "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke found herself on the iconic red sofa next to "Friends" legend Matt LeBlanc and made very little effort to contain her excitement. When asked if she'd had any time to talk to the other guests backstage, Clarke immediately began giggling over talking to the star of one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history. "Yeah, I just think you're wicked," she admitted to LeBlanc, who gave her a hug for the compliment.
From there, the discussion of "Game of Thrones" came up, with LeBlanc confessing to Clarke, "I've watched the first season and then I kind of fell out of it, and I tried to watch this season and don't know what's going on. I can't keep up, I feel so bad." Clarke didn't take offense but dared to ask what any right-minded "Friends" fan would do in the presence of comedy gold. "I do have one slight request from you though. Would you be able to ask me how I'm doing?" she inquired, referring to Joey's iconic catchphrase from "Friends."
Norton chimed in, telling LeBlanc, "You can say 'no.' Everyone will hate you but you can say 'no.'" Thankfully, LeBlanc obliged, "Well, since I've not been up to speed on the show, how you doing?" sending the Mother of Dragons fangirling on camera, and we honestly couldn't blame her.