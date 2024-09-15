AI Recreates Futurama In Real Life & It's Just As Weird As You Think

The clip opens with a very glamorous real-life take on Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), who's easy to recognize by her signature pink tracksuit. Up next is Dr. Zoidberg (Billy West), whose big brown eyes and long face tentacles make him seem far more fearsome and intelligent than his red-hued, confused-looking cartoon counterpart. Mom (Tress MacNeille) and Professor Farnsworth (West) both look somewhat more lively than the show's versions, while Zapp Brannigan (West) looks like a cross between Michael Rooker and "Deadpool 2"-era Josh Brolin. Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr) seems to lack his signature hairstyle, and the otherwise surprisingly accurate-looking janitor Scruffy (David Herman) has acquired a cowboy hat in what seems like Midjourney's transparent bid to cast Sam Elliott in the role.

Elsewhere, AI doesn't fare quite as well. Bender (John DiMaggio) and other robotic characters all look leaner, meaner, and more generic than the originals despite — or because of — their vastly more complicated design. However, the prize for the worst AI update has to go to Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), whom AI reimagines with a strange hairstyle and a gigantic eye that looks like it's been glued to her forehead. Combine that design with the chiseled, full-lipped male model that is Midjourney's take on Philip J. Fry (West), and it's clear that AI still has some way to go before it can capture the true essence of these animated characters.