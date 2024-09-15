AI Recreates Futurama In Real Life & It's Just As Weird As You Think
Modern AI tools can be used to alter famous character designs in dramatic ways. This may very well lead to big changes to movies and TV in the long term, but on a smaller scale, AI is capable of delivering fun and interesting takes on well-known fictional characters. AI has revealed what "Archer" characters would look like in real life, as well as looked into what "The Lord of the Rings" characters should look like based on books. Now, TikTok account @aiviking has prompted an AI-created video that gives "Futurama" characters a realistic look.
@aiviking
Futurama characters in real life Sorry guys, the AI struggled with these ones. Made with Midjourney #futurama #futuramaai #futuramairl
"Futurama" isn't exactly known for relentless realism when it comes to character design. As such, it's up to the viewer how well the Midjourney generative AI program manages to capture the essence of the show's animated stars with its real-life updates. Still, it's an interesting attempt to see just how convincingly AI can flesh out the minimalist "Futurama" designs — and, in some cases, find out how badly it can fail at this task.
Some Futurama characters translate to real life better than others
The clip opens with a very glamorous real-life take on Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), who's easy to recognize by her signature pink tracksuit. Up next is Dr. Zoidberg (Billy West), whose big brown eyes and long face tentacles make him seem far more fearsome and intelligent than his red-hued, confused-looking cartoon counterpart. Mom (Tress MacNeille) and Professor Farnsworth (West) both look somewhat more lively than the show's versions, while Zapp Brannigan (West) looks like a cross between Michael Rooker and "Deadpool 2"-era Josh Brolin. Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr) seems to lack his signature hairstyle, and the otherwise surprisingly accurate-looking janitor Scruffy (David Herman) has acquired a cowboy hat in what seems like Midjourney's transparent bid to cast Sam Elliott in the role.
Elsewhere, AI doesn't fare quite as well. Bender (John DiMaggio) and other robotic characters all look leaner, meaner, and more generic than the originals despite — or because of — their vastly more complicated design. However, the prize for the worst AI update has to go to Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), whom AI reimagines with a strange hairstyle and a gigantic eye that looks like it's been glued to her forehead. Combine that design with the chiseled, full-lipped male model that is Midjourney's take on Philip J. Fry (West), and it's clear that AI still has some way to go before it can capture the true essence of these animated characters.