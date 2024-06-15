AI Reveals What Archer Characters Would Look Like In Real Life & It's Amazing

The spy organization on "Archer' has had to contend with artificial intelligence in the past. On Season 14, Episode 4 — "Chill Barry," cyborg Barry (Dave Willis) transfers his consciousness to a refrigerator, effectively turning the device into an AI fridge. Now, AI is being used to show what the eclectic cast of spies and buffoons would look like as real people, and the results are fairly uncanny.

TikTok user @aiviking used Midjourney for the creations, and for the most part, everyone looks like their animated counterparts. There are some amusing discrepancies, such as Arthur Woodhouse (voiced by George Coe) looking like a befuddled Bill Murray. The comedic actor was certainly never a guest star that you forgot showed up on "Archer," so it's a bit odd he'd show up here. Additionally, the aforementioned Barry looks more like a late-'90s boy band member than a KGB agent.

The question remains whether AI will ever go too far in replacing human artists with these designs, much in the same way certain "Archer" scenes would go too far. While these pictures beg the question of what a live-action "Archer" would look like, would fans would want that if H. Jon Benjamin's iconic Sterling Archer voice wasn't part of the deal?