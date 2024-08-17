AI Reveals What The Lord Of The Rings Characters Should Look Like Based On The Books

Artificial intelligence may not know everything yet, but it sure can create a good impression of someone. Case in point: a recent pair of videos by YouTube creators Screen AI and AI Overlords that remake characters from "The Lord of the Rings" according to their book descriptions. The three-minute and seven-minute videos, respectively, show several of the main characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's classic trilogy. Each section starts with a picture of the actor from Peter Jackson's trilogy, provides the basic description of the individual from the book, and then shows an AI depiction that viewers are left to presume is superior to the iconic movie trilogy's iteration.

The list of characters includes the entire Fellowship of the Ring, along with key supporting characters like Théoden, Éowyn, Galadriel, Gollum, and Bilbo. Based on our own research, some of the images are quite impressive, demonstrating a clearly superior adaptation based on the author's descriptions. Others, as we'll see in a minute, are less accurate than they seem at first glance.

The comparison is a fun exercise and a reminder that every visual adaptation of a book is just that — an adaptation. Whether it's a human brain or a computer translating data into a visual medium, there is always plenty of room for creative liberty — and lots of opportunities for outright errors. Let's see where this AI creation falls on the adaptive scale.