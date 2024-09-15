The X-Men Aren't The Best Thing About Marvel's MCU Future - Daredevil Is

With the rumored Wolverine connection in "Captain America: Brave New World," Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) already revealed to be carrying the mutant gene, and Beast (Kelsey Grammar) popping in for a computer generated post-credit scene in "The Marvels," X really does mark the spot regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future. First steps of the Fantastic Four and Stark doppelgangers of Doom aside, the mutants will undoubtedly be making a big move into the MCU, but it's not the spread of homo superiors we should be interested in. Instead, it's the lower-level hero that may hold the key to expanding the franchise in ways that could prove far more beneficial in the long run.

Charlie Cox's highly anticipated return as the Man Without Fear, aka Matt Murdock, is set to dish out a host of bloody-knuckled justice on "Daredevil: Born Again." Following some sterling footage that left D23 attendees aghast, rumors have stumbled through the alleys of Hell's Kitchen about what kind of role the ol' horn-head will have in the MCU. It's this and other elements that the upcoming show could bring to the table that might not only change the franchise's trajectory, but should make Charlie Cox's beloved vigilante a well-deserved bigger piece in the MCU on par with a former billionaire playboy philanthropist, topping a team of super mutants in the process.