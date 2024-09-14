Upcoming Fantasy Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works

For all the backlash they get, the live-action remakes of classic animated Disney films do offer the studio two major advantages. On one hand, they usually make several hundred million dollars at the domestic box office alone, making them reliable investments in an otherwise uncertain period for the company. They also allow new voices to reimagine and expand upon beloved worlds that were once only explored in a film or two. Following the massive success of the 2019 "Lion King" remake starring Beyoncé and Donald Glover, Disney greenlit a prequel that explores the life of Simba's (Glover) father Mufasa (James Earl Jones in the original films, now voiced by Aaron Pierre) as a young, adorable cub.

The studio is also apparently eager to find ways back into the world of "Aladdin" after the 2019 Guy Ritchie remake, which starred Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith. Billy Magnussen's Prince Anders was (and is seemingly still) on track for a Disney+ spin-off series, while the mothership film had a sequel greenlit in early 2020. As the coronavirus delayed and derailed years' worth of movies coming out of Hollywood, "Aladdin 2" was surely impacted in some way as well.

Another factor impeding its development is likely Smith's involvement, with the Academy Award-winning actor's future having been in question since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. But given that there's been no official cancellation and that Smith recently blew everyone away at the box office with "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," it seems plausible that the sequel will eventually bring audiences back to Agrabah.