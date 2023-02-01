James Gunn's DC Slate Might Blaze The Way For Constantine's Big Future

The first slate of movies in James Gunn and Peter Safran's the DC Universe reboot gives fans plenty of fat to chew. This is a good thing, because that's all we're going to do for a while, seeing as we won't be seeing any of their announcements hit the big screen until 2025.

The "Gods and Monsters" chapter of the DCU hedges its bets between huge A-list superheroes and lesser-known characters, and even dips its toes in the DC Comics imprints pool with a movie adaptation of WildStorm's "The Authority." However, if you know your comics, you might notice that there's one name that's conspicuously missing from the announcements -– a name that's nevertheless extremely connected to many of the properties Gunn and Safran have in the works.

John Constantine has seen his share of adaptations over the years, but for a character who famously excels at synchronicity, the Laughing Magician has managed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time for much of his live-action adventures. Keanu Reeves' 2005 "Constantine" is neat, but reimagines the character almost beyond recognizability. Matt Ryan's significantly more comics-accurate take got a season of his own show before moving in the Arrowverse, and ultimately finding a home in the "Legends of Tomorrow" ensemble cast. To top it off, let's not forget the fan-favorite female version of the character, Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), who just debuted in 2022's Netflix series "The Sandman."

This is not a bad run, per se, but DC's resident ruffled con man has potential for so much more than that. Fortunately, there are signs that the DCU might be making low key preparations to unleash the character's full potential.