How The Hulk's Only Weakness Stopped Him From Killing Marvel's Avengers

Regardless of their power levels, every version of the Hulk tends to be the strongest character in the room. The Marvel Cinematic Universe Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is perhaps the best-known version of the green giant, but he's not the most powerful by a long shot. In fact, the strongest version of Hulk is too dangerous and scary for the MCU, and Marvel Comics explore this horrifying figure in the series "The Immortal Hulk." Writer Al Ewing and artists Joey Bennett, Ruy Josè, and Paul Mounts reimagine Hulk as a vastly overpowered entity who's functionally invincible and can't die. He's also even angrier than usual, and perfectly willing to take lives.

As such, when he runs afoul of the Avengers in "The Immortal Hulk" #7, the fight is so one-sided that Marvel has to introduce a very specific Hulk weakness to give Earth's Mightiest Heroes a chance to survive the encounter. Said weakness comes in the shape of Iron Man's gigantic Helios Laser. After realizing that it's the only thing in the Avengers' arsenal that can win the fight, the armored hero flies up to the weapon and blasts the Hulk from above. The Helios Laser's beam destroys the entire town they fight in, and is powerful enough to kill the Hulk.

The solution straddles dangerously close to deus ex machina territory since the Helios Laser hasn't appeared in the comics before or after this incident, and the fight makes it explicitly clear that the Avengers wouldn't stand a chance against the Hulk without it. It also doesn't take because at the end of the day, the comic is still called "The Immortal Hulk." The destructive event mostly serves to pave the way for the next issue, where the Hulk wakes up dissected in a secret government base, and escapes in a gory way that would be far too gross and horrifying for the MCU. Still, at least Tony Stark can console himself with the fact that the Hulk now has a canonical loss against his giant sky laser.