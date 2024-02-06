The One Hulk Moment That's Too Gross And Horrifying For The MCU

At this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is essentially a teddy bear. There's no doubt Hulk could still throw down in a fight if he needs to, but it's unlikely Marvel will pursue some of the more horror-oriented Hulk stories from the comics.

One Hulk moment we'd be shocked to see adapted to the MCU comes in "The Immortal Hulk" #8, written by Al Ewing with additional work from Ruy José, Paul Mounts, Joe Bennett, and Cory Petit. The entire storyline is not for anyone with a weak stomach, but this particular comic takes things to another level. As evidenced by the series' title, Hulk has become immortal. In this issue, Dr. Clive vivisects Hulk and places his body parts into various jars to determine how his immortality functions. He makes an intriguing discovery by noting how Hulk's appendages will find each other when separated, allowing him to become whole again.

In a terrifying moment, Hulk reveals he's simply bided his time through all this, and with no effort at all, he breaks the jars. Sadly for Dr. Clive, the jars are spread out around the room with the doctor in the middle. Hulk's body reconstitutes itself around Dr. Clive, consuming him in a horrific display of body horror the MCU likely isn't going to delve into any time soon.