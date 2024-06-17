The Strongest Version Of Hulk Is Too Dangerous & Way Too Scary For The MCU

Across different forms of media, the Incredible Hulk has taken on a few different forms. There have been several versions of Hulk across television and movies, in addition to numerous variations within the Marvel Comics universe. While most incarnations of the Jade Giant follow a pretty standard framework (he's green, angry, generally a do-gooder, etc.), there are some out there that deviate from the status quo. One in particular not only charts a unique course but becomes far more dangerous and terrifying than all others. In fact, it's not hard to argue that the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn't contain him.

The Immortal Hulk, aka the Hulk of Earth-TRN781, is rivaled by no other version of the Green Goliath. Controlled by the evil cosmic being called The One Below All," this Hulk grows in power and eventually lays waste to his entire universe. He even devours such beings as Franklin Richards — one of the strongest Marvel heroes not in the MCU – Galactus, and Eternity. To put it lightly, this take on Hulk is way too powerful for the MCU. Not to mention, "Immortal Hulk" is a story full of extreme body horror that, while suitable for this evil, unhinged take on the character, could be just too unsettling for the multimedia franchise.

Additionally, given the current trajectory of Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) MCU story, it would take quite a bit of legwork to make an "Immortal Hulk" adaptation happen.