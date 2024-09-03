A New Green Lantern Series Casting Rumor Ignites A Huge Plot Twist Theory

Following the announcement of "Lanterns," it was confirmed that the show would be shining a light on John Stewart as the main focus of the series. Connecting these dots with the recent mention of Brolin's name, an obvious theory would be that Stewart would be the rookie with a ring, partnered up with Jordan before he goes bad. But what if it's not that simple, and instead we have two characters on different sides of the color spectrum?

Is there a chance that the newest member of the Green Lantern Corps isn't partnered with Jordan, but rather tasked with tracking him after the esteemed hero went dark? This kind of direction could open some interesting storytelling possibilities, with Stewart following the historical footsteps of the man considered to be the greatest Green Lantern of them all. Might this be a battle of green versus yellow and the rookie of the space force going up against one of its former and most revered members?

If so, it all but assures that other pivotal characters in "Green Lantern" history should at least come up in discussion during this star-chasing detective story. For Jordan and Stewart, there are two prominent names that fill important gaps not just on "Lanterns," but the DC universe as a whole. One will already be appearing in a super-sized chapter we'll have already seen by the time the lanterns are lit.