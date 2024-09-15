The Ending Of Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate Explained

Sydney Sweeney nailed the religious horror sub-genre in Michael Mohan's 2024 film, "Immaculate" and delivered an ending that horrified viewers. Taking on the leading role and producing, the "Euphoria" star swaps sexually charged high school for a holier-than-thou convent and quickly proves that one is more hellish than the other. Here, she plays Sister Cecilia, a young woman who joins an Italian convent to ease the suffering of dying nuns. It's here where she realizes she may be enduring a fate worse than death after becoming pregnant seemingly through immaculate conception.

Praised, protected, but overall imprisoned in the convent, Cecilia learns just what dark actions have been put in place to ensure the safety of her offspring, and the grim deeds that she must push herself to escape and most importantly, retain her independence that this unholy group is attempting to take from her. It's in this story and specifically its final act that the film provides unflinching commentary, not only through her actions to escape her captors but also via the gut-wrenching finale that might force audiences to look away. Also, even amidst the carnage put together by blood, sweat, and a brutally placed stone, "Immaculate" hints at a sequel or perhaps even a trilogy thanks to a weapon that Cecilia uses quite literally in sticking it to the man.