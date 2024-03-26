Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate Ending Is Horrifying Viewers (For A Good Reason)

Contains spoilers for "Immaculate"

After starring in the massive box office bomb that is "Madame Web," Sydney Sweeney has bounced back in a major way with an excellent horror flick: "Immaculate." The film sees Sweeney play Sister Cecelia, a nun who goes to an Italian convent and miraculously becomes pregnant, seemingly ushering in the second coming of Jesus Christ. The ending has gotten people talking, with @IAmKyndle writing on X (formerly Twitter): "You know, I've seen some really f'd up s*** in my 30 years of life ... but that ending to #IMMACULATE..."

The movie ends with Cecelia escaping the convent and murdering some of her captors along the way. She winds up giving birth to something the audience doesn't see, only hearing strange, almost demonic gurgling sounds. Cecelia then picks up a rock and crushes the newborn entity, which could either be viewed as another Christ or perhaps an Antichrist. It's preceded by Sweeney's character screaming ferociously while covered in blood, so it makes sense it's made an impression on viewers.

Many have taken to social media to discuss the positively bonkers finale, like @neverthetories: "Thinking about the ending of Immaculate and [I don't know] if we've heard a scream that scary in years." Of course, while some enjoy the gruesome "Immaculate" finale, there are also stories of audience members who didn't like it as much, as evidenced by this anecdote from @PiecingPod: "Leave it to my wife to applaud hoot and holler at the ending of ['Immaculate']. (And immediately after some lady started yelling at her husband for making her go to 'that terrible movie')."