Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Teases Its Mysterious Title's Real Meaning
Love and marriage might go together like a horse and carriage, but fans of "The Big Bang Theory" universe know that the embittered and sometimes divisive Georgie Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan) has a hard time achieving both thanks to his bad luck in romance. Yet, when audiences meet him in "Young Sheldon," he is young and optimistic. By the time the show has a strong marriage brewing with Mandy (Emily Osment), a weather girl who's twice his age and is now the mother of his child. Audience have generally bonded with Mandy – which might have them anxious about the title of the couple's new sitcom.
Unfortunately, the powers that be behind "George and Mandy's First Marriage" are being a bit oblique about what that very title means. "It makes the viewer wonder if this is their first marriage or what could be their second marriage? Will their second marriage be to each other? There's a lot of questions that are asked when you look at that title," confessed executive producer Steve Holland to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show's October 17 debut. Holland is clearly playing it close to his vest, and fans will have to be patient to see how the title plays out on the sitcom. "I don't think it will be explored right away. I think how you should interpret that title, I hope, is intriguing, and a little playful, and a little mysterious," he says.
Playful or not, fans who first met Georgie through "The Big Bang Theory" will recall that Georgie's past includes at least one other woman.
That title may reflect Georgie's reality as of The Big Bang Theory - or does it?
Georgie Jr.'s (Jerry O'Connell) current-day history, as introduced in the original series, shows a high number of messy marital entanglements that thus far don't jibe with what the world knows of him from "Young Sheldon," causing an additional "Big Bang Theory" plot hole. During "Matrimonial Mayhem," from Season 9 of "The Big Bang Theory," Mary (Laurie Metcalf) disparages Georgie Jr.'s current girlfriend. She even directly says she would never give the ring she's sharing with Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) fiancée Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) to Georgie's girlfriend, who she's quick to insult. Since Mandy and Mary have developed a generally protective relationship, the notion of Mary being that harsh on her daughter-in-law beggars many questions. Maybe she cheats on Georgie, maybe something else happens and it's another woman entirely who's currently dating Georgie.
Near the end of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon offhandedly mentions that he and Amy have received congratulatory texts from two of Georgie's ex wives. That makes it sound as if Georgie has multiple spouses behind him, not just Mandy, and not even the two women who congratulating him. It may take a few years, but eventually fans could find out just how many spouses both Georgie and Mandy end up with, and how many times they ultimately remarry each other.