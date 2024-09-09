You Can Watch James Earl Jones' 5 Best Movies In One Place

Today, the world mourns the loss of James Earl Jones, who passed away at his home in New York State at the age of 93. If you want to revisit some of his very best movies, you won't have to look far; his five highest-rated films according to IMDb are all available on Disney+.

Thanks to the fact that Disney now owns Lucasfilm — the studio behind the three original "Star Wars" movies — and that the House of Mouse also produced the animated movie that features one of Jones' most beloved performances, one streamer is home to Jones' most famous films. Jones was known for his long and illustrious career on both the screen and stage, but there's absolutely zero question that people most associate him with his performance as Darth Vader in George Lucas' space epic. (With that said, if you want to watch "Field of Dreams," that one's currently on Netflix, and "Coming to America" is on Paramount+.)

No James Earl Jones movie marathon would be complete without these five picks, though ... and they're all on the same streamer. Here are Jones' five best movies that you can watch on Disney+.