James Earl Jones Dead: Iconic Voice Of Darth Vader & Mufasa Dies At 93

As confirmed by Deadline, iconic American actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. Jones' reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news to the outlet. A cause of death is currently unknown.

Jones' most well-known role is perhaps as the voice of Darth Vader, a part he originated in the original trilogy of "Star Wars" films. In total, five performers brought Darth Vader to life, but it's Jones' voice behind lines such as, "No, I am your father," which is arguably among the most iconic moments in film history. Jones then continued to perform the voice of Darth Vader in later "Star Wars" entries, including the TV series "Star Wars: Rebels," and the capstone to the 2010s Disney trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" (via IMDb).

Jones brought his distinct voice and powerhouse acting talent to dozens of films, TV shows, and plays throughout his career, remaining a steadfast pillar of the entertainment industry for decades.