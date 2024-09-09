James Earl Jones Dead: Iconic Voice Of Darth Vader & Mufasa Dies At 93
As confirmed by Deadline, iconic American actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. Jones' reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news to the outlet. A cause of death is currently unknown.
Jones' most well-known role is perhaps as the voice of Darth Vader, a part he originated in the original trilogy of "Star Wars" films. In total, five performers brought Darth Vader to life, but it's Jones' voice behind lines such as, "No, I am your father," which is arguably among the most iconic moments in film history. Jones then continued to perform the voice of Darth Vader in later "Star Wars" entries, including the TV series "Star Wars: Rebels," and the capstone to the 2010s Disney trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" (via IMDb).
Jones brought his distinct voice and powerhouse acting talent to dozens of films, TV shows, and plays throughout his career, remaining a steadfast pillar of the entertainment industry for decades.
James Earl Jones was an uncommon talent
Throughout his career, including into the 2010s, James Earl Jones worked frequently as a theater actor. Some of his notable credits include lead roles in the Broadway productions "Sunrise at Campobello" in the late 1950s, "The Great White Hope" in 1968, "Fences" starting in 1987, and "The Gin Game" beginning in 2015 (via IBDb). For both "The Great White Hope" and "Fences," Jones won Tony Awards for best actor in play (via American Theater Wing). In 2009, he even performed Shakespeare's "Othello" for President Barack Obama (via Obama White House Archives).
For much of that time, Jones worked as a screen actor. with roles in films like Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" in 1964, a film adaptation of "The Great White Hope" in 1970 (for which he was nominated for an Oscar), the Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America" in 1988, and "The Sandlot" in 1993." Jones also gave voice to Mufasa in Disney's animated classic "The Lion King," a role he reprised in the film's sequels, spin-offs, and in the 2019 remake. Throughout his career, Jones won a Lifetime Achievement Oscar (via BBC), two Primetime Emmys, one Golden Globe, and even a spoken word Grammy.
Few actors can boast such a storied and renowned body of work, cementing James Earl Jones' legacy as one of the greats.