Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Disappears When Darth Vader Kills Him

In one of the most emotional moments of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness, an actor who famously dissed the "Star Wars" franchise) sacrifices himself to save Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his allies. He allows Darth Vader (David Prowse, James Earl Jones), who had a surprising amount of screen time in the film, to strike him down with his lightsaber, affording Luke and company a chance to escape the Death Star. Despite being swiped with a lightsaber, though, Kenobi doesn't fall to the ground or sustain any visible wound. Rather, his entire body suddenly disappears, with nothing but his lightsaber hilt and robes falling to the ground.

For decades, the reason behind Kenobi's disappearance has been debated by "Star Wars" fans. At the time of publication, a canon reason for this phenomenon has yet to come to light. The most frequently cited theory is that Jedi who disappear when they die have given themselves over to the Force. They've accepted that their time in the physical world has come to a close and that they will now live on in a new ethereal form. This would explain why the likes of Yoda (Frank Oz) and Luke die in a similar ways, but not all Jedi dematerialize upon reaching the end of their life.

Of course, one has to wonder if "Star Wars" fans would even have this discussion had Kenobi's original franchise story been maintained.