Hayden Christensen Loved Anakin Skywalker's Most Disturbing Star Wars Scene

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) does a lot of terrible things throughout the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. In "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," he slaughters an entire camp of Tusken Raiders and voices his desire to be a galactic dictator, and in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," he aids in the overthrow of the Galactic Republic and becomes a Sith Lord. Perhaps most infamously, Anakin kills a group of Jedi younglings — a disturbing scene Christensen surprisingly admires to this day.

Speaking to Empire, Christensen expressed his appreciation for that dark moment, despite its appalling nature. "There was a lot of talk about us doing that scene, and I love that [director George Lucas] did it. It was a bold move. And it's shocking," he told the publication. Continuing, he added that when he meets younger fans, somehow the scene seems to disappear from their minds entirely. "Kids seem to forget about that scene when they meet me! There's not any fear or intimidation. They're just excited to meet Anakin."

Sure, it may be a difficult moment to watch in a film full of difficult-to-watch moments, but there's no denying that Anakin's murder of the younglings has become a key part of the "Star Wars" franchise.