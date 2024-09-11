George Cooper Sr.'s Best Moments On Young Sheldon Ranked

As the name would suggest, Iain Armitage's Sheldon is the main character of "Young Sheldon." But that doesn't mean the other central characters are less important. The CBS spin-off, which chronicles the young life of Jim Parsons "The Big Bang Theory" character, realizes this, and as the seasons progress, the series puts more emphasis on every member of the Cooper family. They each have their own lives, stories, and character arcs. George Cooper Sr.'s is one of the most interesting characters, as he evolves far beyond the skeet-shooting, beer-drinking "redneck Homer Simpson" depiction presented in the original sitcom.

Thanks to actor Lance Barber, George becomes a fully fleshed-out and humanized character in "Young Sheldon." It's clear he's someone who loves his family fiercely, which Adult Sheldon finally acknowledges during a voiceover in the show's penultimate episode when he says, "For a long time, I focused on my father's shortcomings. Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot ... I loved my father. I will miss him forever."

Barber's portrayal of George warrants this emotional tribute, as the actor is responsible for bringing some incredibly heartwarming moments to the screen. "To be remembered that way is a big deal for me to see that to fruition," Barber said during a Television Critics Association panel. He certainly succeeded in his goal, so keep reading as we break down George's five best moments on "Young Sheldon."