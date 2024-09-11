George Cooper Sr.'s Best Moments On Young Sheldon Ranked
As the name would suggest, Iain Armitage's Sheldon is the main character of "Young Sheldon." But that doesn't mean the other central characters are less important. The CBS spin-off, which chronicles the young life of Jim Parsons "The Big Bang Theory" character, realizes this, and as the seasons progress, the series puts more emphasis on every member of the Cooper family. They each have their own lives, stories, and character arcs. George Cooper Sr.'s is one of the most interesting characters, as he evolves far beyond the skeet-shooting, beer-drinking "redneck Homer Simpson" depiction presented in the original sitcom.
Thanks to actor Lance Barber, George becomes a fully fleshed-out and humanized character in "Young Sheldon." It's clear he's someone who loves his family fiercely, which Adult Sheldon finally acknowledges during a voiceover in the show's penultimate episode when he says, "For a long time, I focused on my father's shortcomings. Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot ... I loved my father. I will miss him forever."
Barber's portrayal of George warrants this emotional tribute, as the actor is responsible for bringing some incredibly heartwarming moments to the screen. "To be remembered that way is a big deal for me to see that to fruition," Barber said during a Television Critics Association panel. He certainly succeeded in his goal, so keep reading as we break down George's five best moments on "Young Sheldon."
5. Writing romantic letters to Mary when she was away in Germany (Season 7, Episode 13)
The format of "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 3, pays tribute to "Modern Family's" top-rated episode, showing the characters communicating via email and video chat. "The Big Bang Theory" prequel does the 1990s version of this, having George and Mary keep their marriage alive by writing love letters to each other. In this episode, titled "A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy," Mary (Zoe Perry) and George are struggling with the distance between them as she and Sheldon spend the summer in Germany. The couple initially limits their contact due to the exorbitant phone bill they're racking up, but then they remember there's another way they can keep their spark alive.
It's actually George who puts pen to paper first, giving Mary a heartfelt update about everything that's been going on in Medford since the tornado. His love letters go over well with Mary, who responds, "Dear George, I really loved your last letter. Who would have thought I'd have a love affair in Germany and that it'd be with you?"
George and Mary certainly have some difficult moments in their marriage. They both find themselves drawn to other people at times, with George almost sharing an intimate moment with Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) and Mary forming a connection with Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd). However, despite what Sheldon says in "The Big Bang Theory," George doesn't have an affair, and neither does Mary. Seeing the romantic side of George in this episode proves he did put the work into his relationship with Mary. It's perhaps just that Sheldon, who is not always the most reliable narrator, didn't see or acknowledge it.
4. George helps Sheldon overcome his stage fright (Season 2, Episode 19)
It's no secret that George struggles to bond and find common ground with Sheldon at times. In the first season of "Young Sheldon," it's clear that for most of his kids' lives, he has gravitated toward spending time with Georgie (Montana Jordan) because they had football in common. But viewers eventually understand that this is not the way George wants it to be. It may not always come naturally to him, but he does try to engage with the things that interest Sheldon — such as the time he takes him to Caltech in the Season 3 finale so he can attend a lecture by Dr. Stephen Hawking.
One particularly standout moment where George connects with Sheldon is in Season 2, Episode 19. "A Political Campaign and a Candy Land Cheater" follows Sheldon's first (and only) foray into politics as he strives to become Medford High's class president. However, as his campaign gets underway, Sheldon begins to suffer from stage fright, and he worries he won't be able to give his all-important speech in front of the school assembly. In a genuinely tender scene, George is right there to help Sheldon through his fears. He immediately relates to his son and explains a time he felt like that before building up Sheldon's confidence with a little speech of his own.
"You don't give yourself enough credit for how brave you are," he says. George continues passionately, adding, "Sheldon, you are 10 years old, going to high school. Everyone's older than you, everyone's bigger than you, but you keep at it, day after day. That's brave. Any kid who could do that could give a speech to the United Nations if he had to." Although he doesn't do anything extraordinary here — just simply supports his son — this is a pivotal moment in their relationship.
3. Protecting Missy during the tornado (Season 6, Episode 22)
Some of George's most heartfelt "Young Sheldon" moments occur during scenes with his kids. In the Season 6 finale, he really shows his strength as a father during a scary moment with Missy (Raegan Revord). The pair are driving home from the airport after dropping off Mary and Sheldon for their trip to Germany, unaware that Medford is about to be hit by a tornado, and they're headed straight for it. When they realize how bad the weather is going to get, George calmly explains to Missy that if they see a funnel cloud, they need to stop and get out of their car for safety, which they do moments after Missy spots one.
Despite the scary situation, George stays calm the whole time and, more importantly, keeps Missy safe. He has her lie down on the ground in a ditch at the side of the road, and he shields her body with his, keeping a hand over her head. His fear is palpable, but happily they both make it through the ordeal safely, though the same can't be said of George's truck. After the emergency has passed, George and Missy share an incredibly touching moment as the latter breaks down in tears while her dad comforts her.
Season 6 has been building up to this emotional scene as Missy has been struggling with her place in the family, which leads to her rebelling and even running away.But after George supports her through such a scary situation, Missy vows to do better.
2. Helping Sheldon choose a college (Season 7, Episode 9)
The aftermath of the tornado takes its toll on the Cooper family, but as Season 7 progresses, they start to look forward to the future. First with Georgie and Mandy's (Emily Osment) wedding, and then with Sheldon's decision to go to graduate school. In Episode 9, "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby," George helps Sheldon navigate his options and finds himself getting really invested in the process, meeting with reps for different schools, and analyzing which one will actually be for Sheldon.
Together, they narrow down his choices to institutes like Harvard, MIT, Caltech, and Sanford. And, when Sheldon gets overwhelmed by the idea of leaving home and contemplates staying at East Texas Tech, George is the one who tells him he's outgrown Texas and that he deserves to study at one of the very best universities in the country.
So, when Sheldon makes his choice —MIT —George takes his son up to Boston for a visit. Of course, the episode is a big fake out, as Sheldon obviously ends up going to Caltech, but it's genuinely heartening to see George so invested. Sadly, George's impending death, which happens in Episode 12, makes this episode all the more emotional. As viewers always knew his character was going to die — "Young Sheldon" bosses had it planned since Season 1 — it becomes heartbreaking to see how excited George is for Sheldon, knowing that he won't live to see his son start his new life in California.
1. George and Missy's lobster dinner date (Season 1, Episode 21)
Missy is one of the most underserved characters in "Young Sheldon" in terms of storylines. Her biggest arc throughout the whole show involves feeling forgotten by members of her family and sidelined in favor of Sheldon. But George does make the effort to spend time with her. A particularly special moment between them is when he takes her on a father-daughter date to Red Lobster in Season 1, Episode 21.
George teaching Missy — who is dressed up like a princess — how to properly crack the shell of a lobster is one of the earliest heartwarming moments in the series. And it really sets the tone for the version of George viewers are going to get on "Young Sheldon," which is much softer than his "Big Bang Theory" depiction. This scene also helps to establish the tone for George's strong bond with his daughter moving forward, which "Young Sheldon" viewers agree is one of the sweetest, most wholesome relationships on the show.
Seeing George take the time to make his daughter feel like the most special person in the world is definitely his best moment on "Young Sheldon," and Lance Barber agrees. He told TVLine, "I was so grateful that it was kind of the beginning of that father-daughter relationship they lean into for George and Missy. It was one of my favorite things to play. I'm a father of a son and a daughter, and I have that relationship at home."