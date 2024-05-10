Young Sheldon Bosses Had George Sr.'s [SPOILER] Planned Out Since Season 1

This article includes spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12

"Young Sheldon" fans were dealt a devastating blow in Season 7, Episode 12. The episode, titled "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture" saw one of "The Big Bang Theory" universe's biggest storylines play out, and it was heartbreaking. As the Cooper family plans a major move to Houston and sets up for a momentous family picture, George Sr. (Lance Barber) dies. His death happens off-screen and his co-workers Principal Petersen (Rex Linn) and Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow) deliver the news that George died instantly from a heart attack at work.

The scene was emotional and shocking to many viewers. Fans have always known George Sr. died by the time Sheldon turned 14 – a fact established on "The Big Bang Theory" – but "Young Sheldon" bosses have been very tight-lipped about how this storyline would play out, leaving viewers guessing from season to season. However, it turns out, they've had George's death planned out from the very beginning. "We always knew we were going to address it this season," executive producer Steve Holland revealed to Variety. "We always knew we were going to get to the funeral this season. And we always knew that George's death would happen off screen, that we didn't want to witness it," he added.

Although the producers played around with the logistics of which episode the death would happen in, they knew it was going to be one of the last major plot points to bring the sitcom to a close. The penultimate episode of "Young Sheldon" promises to be an emotional one, as the Cooper family and their friends come together to mourn George. However, according to Holland, the finale will end with some hope as the family processes their grief.