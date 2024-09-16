Star Trek: Actors Who Could Have Played Benjamin Sisko Before Avery Brooks

When it comes to ranking "Star Trek" captains, Commander Benjamin Sisko of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" might not seem like the flashiest on paper. But because of his calm exterior, chill space dad energy, solid work-life balance, passion for baseball, and talent for serving up tasty Cajun cuisine, he's arguably one of the best commanding officers in the Star Trek franchise. And a big part of what makes Sisko tick is the actor behind him. In a science fiction franchise elevated by the performances of iconic stars like Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks is considered by many fans to be one of the finest actors in the "Star Trek" universe.

But according to a set of casting notes released in 2018, Sisko might look very different in a parallel universe where another actor got the gig. Although "Doctor Who" actor Peter Capaldi, who also auditioned for Sisko, isn't on the list, the names that are might surprise you. Posted by X user trekdocs, an account that shares vintage Star Trek images and documents, the lengthy two-page document is a casting memo dated 7/22/92. Written up ahead of the "Deep Space Nine" pilot "Emissary" from the desk of casting director Junie Lowry-Johnson, this wish list of potential Siskos is full of interesting names that will be familiar to many science fiction fans, alongside some fairly big-name actors. The list, which includes more than 50 actors, includes names like Colin Firth, Tim Matheson, and Gary Busey.