What Happened To Avery Brooks After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

The "Star Trek" franchise has had many amazing captains over the years, but one of the most mysterious is Captain Benjamin Sisko of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." After "Deep Space Nine," fans wondering what happened to Captain Sisko could check out some of his continual adventures in a comic book series. However, there may also be questions about what happened to Avery Brooks, the actor who played the character throughout the show's seven season run.

Brooks led the charge on some of the best "Deep Space Nine" episodes, and he acted in other projects here and there. He had a role in the 1998 film "American History X" and served as a narrator on a 2004 episode of "Bible Mysteries." His last credited acting performance came in the 2006 video game, "Star Trek: Legacy," where he reprised his role as Captain Sisko. For all intents and purposes, it would appear Brooks has effectively retired from professional acting, whether it's by choice or just not being able to secure a gig.

He has appeared as himself in various projects, including a documentary series spearheaded by William Shatner chronicling various actors who played captains across the "Star Trek" franchise. That came out in 2013, but such gigs have been few and far between for Brooks.