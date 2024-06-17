What Happened To Avery Brooks After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?
The "Star Trek" franchise has had many amazing captains over the years, but one of the most mysterious is Captain Benjamin Sisko of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." After "Deep Space Nine," fans wondering what happened to Captain Sisko could check out some of his continual adventures in a comic book series. However, there may also be questions about what happened to Avery Brooks, the actor who played the character throughout the show's seven season run.
Brooks led the charge on some of the best "Deep Space Nine" episodes, and he acted in other projects here and there. He had a role in the 1998 film "American History X" and served as a narrator on a 2004 episode of "Bible Mysteries." His last credited acting performance came in the 2006 video game, "Star Trek: Legacy," where he reprised his role as Captain Sisko. For all intents and purposes, it would appear Brooks has effectively retired from professional acting, whether it's by choice or just not being able to secure a gig.
He has appeared as himself in various projects, including a documentary series spearheaded by William Shatner chronicling various actors who played captains across the "Star Trek" franchise. That came out in 2013, but such gigs have been few and far between for Brooks.
There's debate as to why Avery Brooks hasn't gotten much work after Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Avery Brooks has kept working in various capacities, even if it's not to the extent of other "Star Trek" actors. He recorded an audiobook for "Roots" and even worked as a music supervisor for William Shatner's "The Captains Close Up" series. In 2012, the actor made headlines after getting arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence. There's not much to go off of, and according to one of his former co-stars, it may not be due to Brooks retiring by choice.
Cirroc Lofton, who plays Jake Sisko on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," spoke about Brooks at length on a livestream for the YouTube channel Orville Nation in 2020. Lofton asserted that Brooks is "kind of being discriminated against" when it comes to other "Star Trek" actors continuing to be part of the franchise and getting work, but he's been largely sidelined. Lofton went so far as to claim that "there's no question that [Brooks is] willing" to come back to acting, but the opportunities simply aren't there.
Skepticism might be healthy with such claims, as there's no official word from Brooks directly about what he wants in terms of an acting career and if he'd come back to "Star Trek." However, bringing back Captain Sisko would be an ace in the hole for "Star Trek" to get fans invested again, especially with "Picard" having ended. Who knows what could've happened behind-the-scenes that may have hampered Brooks' career? Regardless of what's actually going on, there's little doubt "Star Trek" fans would welcome Captain Sisko back with open arms should he ever return in live-action.