Chicago Fire's Season 12 Finale Teased A Big Stellaride Development For Season 13

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"

It looks like the population of the Severide-Kidd household might be going up by one during "Chicago Fire" Season 13 — and they won't be getting a dog.

At the tail end of "Never Say Goodbye," Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) approaches Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo of "Pretty Little Liars") and asks her if she'd like to try for a baby. "You know, I was thinking ... that maybe we start a family. I know it's a huge decision ..." he begins. He notes that since Stella will be the one carrying the child, the decision is mainly on her — but it's a good time for them to get together and make some progeny. Stella doesn't give him a firm yes-or-no answer; she's too stunned that he's suddenly brought it up. They're both a bit panicked by the discussion. "I know it kind of flew out of my mouth. But I've been thinking about it, a lot," Kelly admits.

The couple doesn't have time to decide what to do — they get near-simultaneous texts from Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker, who's leaving "Chicago Fire"), announcing to the team that he's heading off to run for deputy commissioner, leaving his position open. If Kelly and Stella decide to have children, there's been plenty of foreshadowing indicating they'd make great parents — even though Mayo herself sees trouble ahead.