When Does Chicago Fire Season 13 Premiere?

"Chicago Fire" is gearing up for a fresh season of romance, mayhem and death-defying feats. Season 13 will debut on September 25 at 9 p.m. EST. The show's sticking to its Wednesday night timeslot and continues to be sandwiched between its One Chicago brethren, "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." All three of the franchise's dramas are set to premiere on the same evening.

It's a slightly earlier start for the series compared to last season, when the SAG-AFTRA strikes necessitated a late start. On the whole, "Chicago Fire" tends to debut a fresh season in late September, with the other outliers being Seasons 4 and 5 (which started in October), and Season 9 (which started in November.)

While One Chicago fans will get to find out more about the next chapter of their favorite characters' lives soon enough, "Chicago Fire" definitely left them with a Season 12 ending worth remembering.