When Does Chicago Fire Season 13 Premiere?
"Chicago Fire" is gearing up for a fresh season of romance, mayhem and death-defying feats. Season 13 will debut on September 25 at 9 p.m. EST. The show's sticking to its Wednesday night timeslot and continues to be sandwiched between its One Chicago brethren, "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." All three of the franchise's dramas are set to premiere on the same evening.
It's a slightly earlier start for the series compared to last season, when the SAG-AFTRA strikes necessitated a late start. On the whole, "Chicago Fire" tends to debut a fresh season in late September, with the other outliers being Seasons 4 and 5 (which started in October), and Season 9 (which started in November.)
While One Chicago fans will get to find out more about the next chapter of their favorite characters' lives soon enough, "Chicago Fire" definitely left them with a Season 12 ending worth remembering.
The end of Chicago Fire Season 12 rocked the firehouse
During the final episode of Season 12, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) discovers that one of his colleagues also happens to be his half brother. Newbie Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) confesses that Benny Severide (Treat Williams) is his father. Kelly barely has time to digest the news before learning that Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is leaving his position to take a job as deputy commissioner. Boden strongly encourages Chris Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to apply for the vacant slot, something the usually glory-shy Herrmann seems to strongly consider. Also thinking of an advancement on the career front? Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte), who's finally going to take the lieutenant's test.
Kelly and his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), are also contemplating a much more personal change to their lives — having a baby. They're undecided as Season 12 closes. Also undecided? The relationship between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Locket), which takes a severe downturn when Sam's jealousy over Violet's previous relationship clashes with her fear that he's attracted to Stella. In September, viewers will find out if love — or acrimony — is in the air for them.