5 Blue Bloods Characters Who Could Lead A Spin-Off Series

Is it cheating to list two characters in a single slot? Maybe so, but Jamie (Will Estes) and his wife, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) are pretty inseparable, so it suits. As they're partners in life and on the field, spinning them off would either require they go off as a package deal into the future. A new show could also confront audiences with trauma similar to what Gloria (Sally Struthers) went through on her "All in the Family" spin-off and start with a divorce. Let's eschew the latter idea and go with the former.

Why not plant Jamie and Eddie out in the country and subject them to the ultimate clash of cultures? Why not plunge them into witty plots filled with banter — make them detectives, give them banter and a shared objective, and watch the chemistry color the crime. Whenever "Blue Bloods" chooses to center an episode around them their plotlines always carry a sense of fun, intelligent teamwork that can escape other corners of the narrative. They could even branch out and raise a family of their own in an entirely different and yet Reagan-apropos way. A Jamie and Eddie spin-off may be the easiest series to conjure to mind — and an easy way to progress their relationship beyond what "Blue Bloods" has shown – but it might also be the most satisfying one possible.