Blue Bloods Already Confirmed Whether Frank Reagan Will Retire In Season 14

Take a deep breath, "Blue Bloods" fans — it looks like everyone's favorite police commissioner won't be giving his seat up to someone else when the drama concludes in the fall of 2024, in spite of previous heavy foreshadowing hinting that the beloved patriarch is about to retire.

"I'm pretty sure that Frank [Reagan, Tom Selleck] would stay in his job until the series ended," showrunner Kevin Wade told TVInsider in the wake of the Season 14 mid-season finale. "We didn't really pursue that avenue because the show is built on him being the police commissioner of New York City. So to take a detour during the last mile, if this is the last mile, I don't know what he would be doing down at the hardware store or having coffee with old buddies during the day. I always have to look at stuff that generates stories. Police Commissioner of New York generates stories. He's the CEO of 35,000 cops," Wade explained.

The hard-driving Frank does seem to be the sort of guy who'd rather die in the saddle — which hopefully will not happen when "Blue Bloods" rides off into the sunset. But it's intriguing to note that Wade talks about creating plot points that generate stories as he told TV Insider there's one thing he definitely won't allow to happen when the show ends.