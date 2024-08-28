Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Good? Rotten Tomatoes Critics Overwhelmingly Agree

As with every motion picture, there are a few critical brickbats to be had among the raves. Kevin Maher of The Times wrote that the film is a blah retread. "It's a likable exercise in nostalgia; a joyride through old haunts. Burton's underworld caper contains plenty of second-hand spirit; what it craves is fresh blood. What it needs is some substance," complained The Guardian's Xan Brooks, who thinks the new characters and plot ideas Tim Burton added into the plot don't go well together.

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair opined that the movie is lifeless. "With its limp humor, canned sentiment, and over-egged efforts to gross us out, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a waste of a good cast and a defacement of a classic film's legacy. Most galling of all, it was summoned willingly by people who should know better than to mess with what's long been peacefully laid to rest," he said, adding that there was little effort to maintain the original film's freshness.

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph focused on what he felt was a messy plot with too much fan service. "Throughout, you can hear the writers cackling and high-fiving each other as they crowbar in favourite details from Burton's still hugely entertaining original, regardless of whether their inclusion makes the slightest bit of sense," he commented about the plot's callbacks.

Will it be a hit or a miss? Fans will get their say when "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is released to open the fall box office season on September 6.