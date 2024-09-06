Are The Orcs In Rings Of Power 'Woke'? A Lord Of The Rings Controversy, Explained

"The Rings of Power" Season 2 is officially here, and with it, the intense polarization and controversy within the Tolkien community has resumed with just as much fervor as Season 1. (Guys, this could be a Golden Age for Middle-earth if we all just toned it down a bit!) One of the biggest debates soaking up social media halfway into the season is the presence of an Orc family in Episode 3, "The Eagle and the Sceptre." In the scene, an Orc played by serial prosthetic actor Robert Strange (who has played multiple Orcs throughout the show) sees the approach of the terrifying hill troll Damrod and instinctively pulls back, cradling his wife and her swaddled Orc baby in his arms. This Orc family unit is the first adapted iteration we've ever seen of a familial element in their culture, and, predictably, it set the opinionated Internet on fire.

One example is X user @AgainstTime777, who said, "Rings of Power Season Two is comically bad. They actually try to humanize the orcs. Apparently there are orc women who are waiting for their husbands to get back from war. Tolkien literally wrote that they are grown like plants and only live to kill. So glad I didn't pay to see." (There's plenty of other vitriolic-level stuff like this out there, but you get the idea.) Others were less intense but still skeptical. Film critic Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, for instance, said, "i view The Rings of Power as a very unadventurous and conservative show, creatively speaking, so its always wild to discover that Tolkien diehards are frothing with rage over innocuous background details like 'orcs can have kids now.'"

Let's take a closer look at the criticism, where Orcs come from, and why the "woke" Orcs accusations against the show don't really hold water.