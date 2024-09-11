Movies That Were Banned In Multiple Countries

Cultural conflicts, religious mores, political grudges — these are just some of the reasons why a film might get banned in countries around the world, preventing their residents from ever seeing it. Banning a film can be detrimental to its box office success – the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost millions of dollars in ticket sales when China blocked the majority of its releases from 2019 to 2023 – but in certain cases, a ban can also generate the sort of negative attention that lures in audiences. Case in point: the gruesome 1981 Italian thriller "Cannibal Ferox," which, when released in the United States as "Make Them Die Slowly," proudly trumpeted its record-setting (and allegedly dubious) ban in 31 countries in its advertising.

In many instances, films may have the bad (or good) fortune to be banned in more than one country, and it may be surprising to note that many of these restricted titles are hugely successful and even award-winning productions. But all fell afoul of international censors for one or more significant reasons. Following is a list of those movies that were slapped with bans from multiple countries across the globe.