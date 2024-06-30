One Of Tom Hanks' Biggest Movies Is Banned In Multiple Countries - Here's Why

In an era where movie stars are a dying breed, Tom Hanks is still a major draw. To date, the actor's films have amassed over $11 billion at the global box office. A cinematic presence for over four decades, Hanks' highest-grossing live-action film is still 2006's "The Da Vinci Code." An adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Dan Brown novel, the Ron Howard-directed picture grossed a whopping $767 million worldwide, with over $550 million coming from international markets. The thriller could have made a lot more if it wasn't banned in several markets for its narrative, which some countries and groups found blasphemous.

The film was banned in several regions because of its central mystery, or, rather, conspiracy, which suggests that the Catholic church is responsible for lying about the true status of Jesus Christ's lineage and his relationship with Mary Magdalene. Both the book and its adaptation suggest a complicated, alternate, conspiracy-ladened history, which many historians and critics have deemed factually inaccurate. Those who the watch "The Da Vinci Code" twice will notice some of its inconsistencies and narrative conveniences.

"The Da Vinci Code" was notably banned in Middle Eastern countries like Jordan and Syria, where officials deemed the pic blasphemous, as it goes against the teachings and content of both the Bible and Qur'an. Other Muslim majority countries like Egypt, Lebanon, and Pakistan are some of the other nations that decided to give the blockbuster the boot. While the film and its source material investigate Jesus from a Christian point of view, Christ is considered a holy prophet for Muslims and is mentioned in the Qur'an.