AI Reveals What BoJack Horseman Would Look Like In Real Life & It's Eerie
Here's some nightmare fuel: What if BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett) was real? In 2014, Netflix debuted the comical and depressing animated show "BoJack Horseman" to critical acclaim. While the jury's out on if "BoJack Horseman" Season 7 will ever happen, the series stands out as one of the greatest animated projects of all time. The program follows the exploits of the titular character, a former '90s television star, and how he deals with alcoholism, trauma, and the perils of being in the limelight. The show is surreal, imagining a world where animals and humans live in relative harmony. Now, TikTok user demonflyingfox has created a concept trailer for "BoJack Horseman" set in the '50s, positioning it is a terrifying real-life drama.
@demonflyingfox
BoJack Horseman on 1950s Super Panavision 70 #bojackhorseman #sora #midjourney #aiart #openai #aimeme #aivideo #fyp
Because there was no CGI in the '50s, viewers aren't getting authentic recreations of their favorite characters. All the animals are played by humans in costumes, which is eerie. BoJack himself looks pretty strange, standing out because of his long, almost plastic-like face. The image is particularly unsettling when the character talks and it seems like he isn't capable of blinking, making him more creepy than endearing.
The same can be said about Princess Caroline (voiced by Amy Sedaris), who looks unusual in regular everyday outfits. For some reason, the AI decided to have the character retain her signature pink color, which looks weird in a world that focuses on realism. After all, there aren't deep pink cats in the real world.
There's no live-action BoJack Horseman in the works
The issue with a live-action "BoJack Horseman," at least in theory, is that the characters look out of place and awkward. The surrealistic aspect of the show succeeds because of animation, making the world more palatable. Half the time, the joke is that the animals, like BoJack, aren't behaving like they're genetically disposed to.
One instance where the live-action concept kind of works is with Mr. Peanutbutter (voiced by Paul F. Tompkins). Sure, the talking dog exhibits human tendencies, but his whole shtick is that he occasionally acts like a canine, making him the butt of the joke most of the time. In the AI-generated concept video, Mr. Peanutbutter is shown as a lounging, chill Labrador who is panting. It's creepy but also hilarious, as it doesn't look like it's an actor wearing a dog suit.
Overall, the concept is inspired and unique, and it would be hilarious and sad to see the worst things BoJack has ever done on a live-action show. Despite the novelty, this concept will probably never see the light of day. For one, setting "BoJack Horseman" in the '50s would render the entire concept moot, as the show's main themes are in direct conversation with contemporary celebrity and star culture. Plus, half the fun is seeing these wacky characters in animation. Maybe Netflix will opt for a CG animated reboot instead?
Love the concept and need more sad horse in your life? Watch these 20 shows like "BoJack Horseman" next!