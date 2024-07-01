AI Reveals What BoJack Horseman Would Look Like In Real Life & It's Eerie

Here's some nightmare fuel: What if BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett) was real? In 2014, Netflix debuted the comical and depressing animated show "BoJack Horseman" to critical acclaim. While the jury's out on if "BoJack Horseman" Season 7 will ever happen, the series stands out as one of the greatest animated projects of all time. The program follows the exploits of the titular character, a former '90s television star, and how he deals with alcoholism, trauma, and the perils of being in the limelight. The show is surreal, imagining a world where animals and humans live in relative harmony. Now, TikTok user demonflyingfox has created a concept trailer for "BoJack Horseman" set in the '50s, positioning it is a terrifying real-life drama.

Because there was no CGI in the '50s, viewers aren't getting authentic recreations of their favorite characters. All the animals are played by humans in costumes, which is eerie. BoJack himself looks pretty strange, standing out because of his long, almost plastic-like face. The image is particularly unsettling when the character talks and it seems like he isn't capable of blinking, making him more creepy than endearing.

The same can be said about Princess Caroline (voiced by Amy Sedaris), who looks unusual in regular everyday outfits. For some reason, the AI decided to have the character retain her signature pink color, which looks weird in a world that focuses on realism. After all, there aren't deep pink cats in the real world.