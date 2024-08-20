The Acolyte Cancellation Has Star Wars Fans Saying The Same Thing

Disney has cancelled "The Acolyte" after one season, which probably won't come as a shock to anyone who followed the discourse surrounding Osha and Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) High Republic adventures. Despite being fairly well received by critics, "The Acolyte" ripped Star Wars fans apart and exposed some of the more toxic corners of the franchise's fan base — and these factors ultimately contributed to some record-low viewership figures. However, Disney's decision to axe the show was probably motivated by financial reasons, as it wasn't a cheap series to produce.

Many fans feel that the show's high budget was the main reason why the studio cancelled "The Acolyte," with X (formerly known as Twitter) user @anikestis writing, "Giving a huge budget to a show which is brand new to most people was a big risk." However, while the fan understands that the show got canned for business reasons, they praised "The Acolyte" for its entertaining depiction of the galaxy's High Republic era.

Disney reportedly spent $180 million on "The Acolyte," so the assessment that it was removed from the schedule in an effort to save money makes sense. With that in mind, let's see what other Star Wars fans are saying about the unfortunate news development.