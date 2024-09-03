A WWE Champion Reveals His Black Panther 2 Role Was Taken Away - 'But Not From Marvel'

WWE has helped propel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista to Hollywood superstardom, but more often than not, the company has forbidden its stars from waxing their acting chops. That's certainly the case for Damian Priest, who told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he was prohibited from accepting a role in Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"It's a long story but basically it got taken away from me, but not from Marvel," Priest revealed. "I think we can read between the lines here that the [WWE] regime was a little bit different at that time." Priest didn't reveal which character he was set to play, but some social media users are convinced it was Namor, as he read for the role. That said, it's more likely that he was cast as a supporting character like Attuma, who was brought to life by Alex Livinalli in the end.

As for the regime Priest is referring to, it's that of retired former WWE boss Vince McMahon, who was forced to step down earlier this year after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him for sex trafficking and misconduct. However, McMahon had a reputation for being difficult to work for outside of his array of scandals, and Priest is one of several WWE stars with a similar story.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).