Vince McMahon Officially Retires From WWE

It's the end of an era for World Wrestling Entertainment. Vince McMahon has announced he will officially step down as chairman and CEO of WWE. The news comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation into allegations of affairs and misconduct, which includes millions of dollars reportedly paid out to multiple women over the years. The Wall Street Journal reported on these allegations earlier this year.

McMahon released the following statement regarding his retirement: "As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment."