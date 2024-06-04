Marvel Confirms Whether Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Is Dead (But We're Not Buying It)
Any character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who perishes basically exists as a Schrödinger's cat — both alive and dead with frequent rumors of who could get resurrected or come back as a variant from another reality. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has been at the center of much speculation since her apparent death in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but fans have held out hope the sorceress could return in some fashion. It appears there's now confirmation she's definitely dead, even though we wouldn't quite bet on it yet.
Disney's Upfront presentation, as reported by IGN, showcased a trailer for the "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha All Along." Part of the trailer sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) find a name labeled "W. Maximoff," aka "Wanda Maximoff." Aubrey Plaza's character then tells her, "That witch is gone, leaving you in a distorted spell. Claw your way out." It would appear Agatha will snap out of the trance Wanda placed her in at the end of "WandaVision," with her death seemingly breaking the spell.
Wanda's a fan-favorite character in the franchise. Scarlet Witch's tragic MCU backstory opens up a lot of sympathy, and she's gone back and forth from antagonist to hero to sitcom star. Elizabeth Olsen may not mind if her MCU days are over, but it'll be hard for executives to say goodbye to such a lucrative character. We have a feeling that Scarlet Witch may return in one form or another.
Scarlet Witch could return in Vision Quest or Avengers: Secret Wars
Until you see a corpse, there's always a chance a Marvel character could come back (and even that's not a hard-and-fast rule). With the Multiverse and all sorts of magic on the table, there are various ways Scarlet Witch could return, and we have a few ideas.
First, there's a good chance Wanda could return in some capacity on the upcoming "Vision Quest" series. A new version of Vision (Paul Bettany) was created on "WandaVision," and he's set to get his own spin-off. Details are sparse on that show, although rumors suggest it could be similar to "WandaVision," but it's possible Vision may find a way to create a copy of Wanda to some degree. Maybe he builds a Wanda robot of sorts, with Olsen returning to play the variation. Even if Vision gets a different partner, Wanda could return in a flashback, which would probably be the simplest method to pull off a Scarlet Witch return.
Then, there's "Avengers: Secret Wars." This will inevitably be the Marvel Multiverse movie to end all Marvel Multiverse movies, so even if Wanda is dead and done in the main continuity, a variant could arise to partake in Battleworld. Of course, Scarlet Witch could also feasibly play a role a lot sooner if she factors into the events of "Agatha All Along." Agatha certainly has a bone to pick with her, so maybe she'll reach out to the afterlife to give her a piece of her mind. All of this is merely speculation, and maybe Scarlet Witch is truly done in the MCU. But where there's a will (and money to be made), there's a way.