Marvel Confirms Whether Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Is Dead (But We're Not Buying It)

Any character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who perishes basically exists as a Schrödinger's cat — both alive and dead with frequent rumors of who could get resurrected or come back as a variant from another reality. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has been at the center of much speculation since her apparent death in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but fans have held out hope the sorceress could return in some fashion. It appears there's now confirmation she's definitely dead, even though we wouldn't quite bet on it yet.

Disney's Upfront presentation, as reported by IGN, showcased a trailer for the "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha All Along." Part of the trailer sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) find a name labeled "W. Maximoff," aka "Wanda Maximoff." Aubrey Plaza's character then tells her, "That witch is gone, leaving you in a distorted spell. Claw your way out." It would appear Agatha will snap out of the trance Wanda placed her in at the end of "WandaVision," with her death seemingly breaking the spell.

Wanda's a fan-favorite character in the franchise. Scarlet Witch's tragic MCU backstory opens up a lot of sympathy, and she's gone back and forth from antagonist to hero to sitcom star. Elizabeth Olsen may not mind if her MCU days are over, but it'll be hard for executives to say goodbye to such a lucrative character. We have a feeling that Scarlet Witch may return in one form or another.