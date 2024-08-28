Lord Of The Rings: What Critics Are Saying About Rings Of Power Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 kicks off tomorrow with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video, and the reviews are pouring in ahead of that debut. While the show's first season drew ire from a certain subset of viewers, it scored pretty highly among critics, landing an 83% aggregate approval score on Rotten Tomatoes against a far worse 38% audience score. The latter rating is due in large part to a review bombing campaign, which, like so many of late, took aim at the show daring to include a diverse cast.

Of course, the eternally angry crowd doesn't account for all the criticism against Season 1. In April 2023, The Hollywood Reporter published data that only 37% percent of viewers who started the show on Amazon watched through to the season finale. That's hardly a great figure for the most expensive season of television ever produced. So, are things heading in a stronger direction with the series' sophomore outing?

At the time of this writing, "The Rings of Power" Season 2 holds a strong 84% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, edging out its predecessor by the slimmest of margins. The overall score will surely oscillate a bit more as more reviews come in. That means that if you already enjoyed Season 1, you'll probably continue to have fun with the next eight episodes, and it sounds like there are some notable improvements in key areas of the show. In particular, critics are praising a higher-stakes story, though the pacing and focus issues of Season 1 apparently haven't been fully remedied.