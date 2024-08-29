Alien Fan Movie Proves Wolverine Is A Perfect 'Baby Daddy' - For A Nasty Reason

If Marvel Studios really plans to have Hugh Jackman do his Wolverine thing until he's 90, there's a chance it'll run out of heroes and villains for the adamantium-laced legend to face off against. Sure, "Deadpool & Wolverine" gave us a glimpse at Logan taking on the strongest Avenger with a cameo from the Hulk, but there are wilder opponents the Weapon X test subject could take on — one of them being the xenomorphs from the Alien saga. Strange as it may seem, Marvel's mightiest heroes are throwing down with the most ferocious lifeforms in space, courtesy of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's "Aliens vs. Avengers." The four-part series sees the superteam battle the creatures, but one routine member absent from the line-up is Wolverine. Thanks to a fan theory, it's probably best he was kept off the battlefield when this kind of enemy is involved.

Brought to light by @dailykinos on TikTok, a stop motion animation shows how Wolverine vs. xenomorphs could go down, and how it looks isn't very nice. Consider the iconic and gut-wrenching way in which xenomorphs are born. They break through the rib cage of a person they've been invasively gestating in. Now imagine poor Logan, a superhero with regenerative healing going through that ordeal again, and again, and again. Could such a horror happen? Well, maybe not in movies just yet, but the comics are a very different story.