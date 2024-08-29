Alien Fan Movie Proves Wolverine Is A Perfect 'Baby Daddy' - For A Nasty Reason
If Marvel Studios really plans to have Hugh Jackman do his Wolverine thing until he's 90, there's a chance it'll run out of heroes and villains for the adamantium-laced legend to face off against. Sure, "Deadpool & Wolverine" gave us a glimpse at Logan taking on the strongest Avenger with a cameo from the Hulk, but there are wilder opponents the Weapon X test subject could take on — one of them being the xenomorphs from the Alien saga. Strange as it may seem, Marvel's mightiest heroes are throwing down with the most ferocious lifeforms in space, courtesy of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's "Aliens vs. Avengers." The four-part series sees the superteam battle the creatures, but one routine member absent from the line-up is Wolverine. Thanks to a fan theory, it's probably best he was kept off the battlefield when this kind of enemy is involved.
Brought to light by @dailykinos on TikTok, a stop motion animation shows how Wolverine vs. xenomorphs could go down, and how it looks isn't very nice. Consider the iconic and gut-wrenching way in which xenomorphs are born. They break through the rib cage of a person they've been invasively gestating in. Now imagine poor Logan, a superhero with regenerative healing going through that ordeal again, and again, and again. Could such a horror happen? Well, maybe not in movies just yet, but the comics are a very different story.
Could Wolverine face off against Aliens after taking on a Predator?
Earth's Mightiest Heroes might be facing off against space's toughest parasites, but Wolverine has dealt with another sci-fi icon from the 20th Century Studios library in the four-issue series "Predator vs. Wolverine." Released in 2023, and written by Benjamin Percy, the decades-spanning story reveals an untold chapter of Logan's life involving repeated close encounters with a Yautja warrior who sees Wolverine as the ultimate trophy.
Since Logan survived the showdown and the Avengers are on a bug hunt of their own with the iconic xenomorphs, it would make sense that Wolverine eventually pops his claws and takes on the monsters himself at a later date. The critters have undoubtedly gained a revival after "Alien: Romulus" blew everyone away at the box office, so this would be great to see. But besides being used as an immortal baby maker, what other issues might Logan encounter? In space, no one can hear Wolverine's claws snikt, but would they hold up against acid blood, and would he be able to sniff out any poor soul involved when they turn out to be an android? For now, our bets are on Wolverine being the last survivor of the showdown of the century.