Deadpool & Wolverine's Only Avengers Cameo, Explained - Which [SPOILER] Was That?

There are plenty of familiar faces that find themselves caught up in the mix of the road trip across realities in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but when it comes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes dropping in to see what Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) are up to, the Avengers are surprisingly scarce. Excluding the heartfelt goodbye from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the future that Deadpool gets a glimpse of (and that also happens to be one of the biggest unanswered questions in the movie), the only other appearance from an actual Avenger is an over-the-shoulder shot from its angriest team member, the Hulk — even if it might not be the one we're used to.

During Wade's search through the timelines for the perfect Logan variant (of which there are many), he stumbles across an individual wearing a brown suit inspired by John Byrne's classic design, minus the cowl, in a scene homaging Todd McFarlane's cover for "Incredible Hulk" #340. Before Wade can bargain with this Wolverine and convince him to leave his reality and join Deadpool's mission, though, the big green machine appears for a fleeting moment, picking Wade up and throwing him back through the portal to where he came from.

Now, historically, Marvel has had a lot of stars turn both angry and a wonderful tint of mint, but which version of the Hulk is this, we wonder? Well, that's our secret, readers. We're always wondering.