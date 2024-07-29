Deadpool & Wolverine's Only Avengers Cameo, Explained - Which [SPOILER] Was That?
There are plenty of familiar faces that find themselves caught up in the mix of the road trip across realities in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but when it comes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes dropping in to see what Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) are up to, the Avengers are surprisingly scarce. Excluding the heartfelt goodbye from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the future that Deadpool gets a glimpse of (and that also happens to be one of the biggest unanswered questions in the movie), the only other appearance from an actual Avenger is an over-the-shoulder shot from its angriest team member, the Hulk — even if it might not be the one we're used to.
During Wade's search through the timelines for the perfect Logan variant (of which there are many), he stumbles across an individual wearing a brown suit inspired by John Byrne's classic design, minus the cowl, in a scene homaging Todd McFarlane's cover for "Incredible Hulk" #340. Before Wade can bargain with this Wolverine and convince him to leave his reality and join Deadpool's mission, though, the big green machine appears for a fleeting moment, picking Wade up and throwing him back through the portal to where he came from.
Now, historically, Marvel has had a lot of stars turn both angry and a wonderful tint of mint, but which version of the Hulk is this, we wonder? Well, that's our secret, readers. We're always wondering.
Deadpool had his first Hulk encounter with a savage Ruffalo
We only briefly see the Hulk before he launches Deadpool into another reality, but it feels safe to say that it was most definitely a variant of Mark Ruffalo's Jade Giant, the one audiences have followed since 2012. Given the shade of green and the glimpse we get of the big guy's build, it rules out the chance of it being Ed Norton's 2008 "The Incredible Hulk" or even Eric Bana's brute from Ang Lee's 2003 movie. It also seems pretty clear that this Hulk is in mindless, rage-monster mode instead of the merged, intelligent stage that we meet in "Avengers: Endgame."
Of course, the Hulk's anger levels aren't the only thing to consider here; why he and Logan are at odds is also an important detail. Casual viewers might be gobsmacked that this match-up is even occurring, but comic book fans know that Wolverine and the other guy go back decades. The throwdown that Wade gets thrown out of is a nod to an amalgamation of pivotal points in Wolverine's history, not only regarding his suit and Todd McFarlane's iconic cover but also Wolverine's actual Marvel Comics debut. Before he was an X-Man, Logan leaped into action in "Incredible Hulk" #180, where the clawed Canadian dared to introduce himself by going up against Earth's Strongest Avenger.
The pair has come to blows repeatedly over the years, but will we see them face off again, and in a bigger way, in the MCU? Hugh Jackman certainly hopes so.
Hugh Jackman is itching for a fight with The Hulk
"Deadpool & Wolverine" might well have appeased fans in giving them what they want, but one essential encounter that still needs to be properly done before it can be checked off the list is Logan and the Hulk sharing the screen again, and for more than a few seconds. Hugh Jackman is keen for it to happen as well. After being probed by Screen Rant about Wade and Logan's potential Marvel Cinematic Universe future, the actor was asked who he'd like his character to cross paths with. Jackman responded by naming Bruce Banner's alter-ego as the dream confrontation he wants to shoot. "I don't know how we do it," he said, "but because this is where he first appeared, I always thought Hulk, and I'm terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I'd just get flown around."
It seems like Jackman has changed his tune over the years, though, because back in 2020, the star talked some big game to ComicBook.com about sharing the screen with Ruffalo's short-tempered other half. "I mean I think he is one of the best actors, certainly of our generation.... But Wolverine would beat him for sure, let's just be very clear." Given the uncharted and, frankly, bonkers direction the franchise is headed in (we're looking at you, Victor Von Downey Jr.), who knows if this meet, beat, and possible team-up will happen. Best to keep your claws sharpened and overly-large purple pants ready, just in case.