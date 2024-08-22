Aliens Vs. Avengers Preview Pits Xenomorphs Against One Of Marvel's Biggest Heroes (EXCLUSIVE)

If there's one thing that's consistent throughout the entire "Alien" story, it's that Xenomorphs spell bad news for anyone that encounters them. They represent pure, unadulterated terror, and that's why the franchise is a gift that keeps on giving. So far in 2024, "Alien: Romulus" has treated us to a vicious new take on the Xenomorphs, but Marvel Comics has loftier ambitions. The iconic creatures are set to go up against Earth's Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers, in an apocalyptic crossover event.

Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's "Aliens vs. Avengers" is a four-part miniseries that promises an action-packed showdown between extraterrestrial monsters and our planet's most powerful superheroes. When the Xenomorphs arrive on Earth to cause carnage, the Avengers must assemble and save the day — that is, if they don't fall prey to the face-hugging, chest-bursting atrocities they're about to come face-to-face with.

The prospect of seeing the Avengers take on some gnarly Xenomorphs should appeal to superhero, sci-fi, and horror fans alike. At the very least, it's a story that guarantees some high-stakes action. In the meantime, you can check out Looper's exclusive preview of "Aliens vs. Avengers" #1, which teases cosmic terror and a horrible fate for two of Marvel's noblest heroes.