Aliens Vs. Avengers Preview Pits Xenomorphs Against One Of Marvel's Biggest Heroes (EXCLUSIVE)
If there's one thing that's consistent throughout the entire "Alien" story, it's that Xenomorphs spell bad news for anyone that encounters them. They represent pure, unadulterated terror, and that's why the franchise is a gift that keeps on giving. So far in 2024, "Alien: Romulus" has treated us to a vicious new take on the Xenomorphs, but Marvel Comics has loftier ambitions. The iconic creatures are set to go up against Earth's Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers, in an apocalyptic crossover event.
Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's "Aliens vs. Avengers" is a four-part miniseries that promises an action-packed showdown between extraterrestrial monsters and our planet's most powerful superheroes. When the Xenomorphs arrive on Earth to cause carnage, the Avengers must assemble and save the day — that is, if they don't fall prey to the face-hugging, chest-bursting atrocities they're about to come face-to-face with.
The prospect of seeing the Avengers take on some gnarly Xenomorphs should appeal to superhero, sci-fi, and horror fans alike. At the very least, it's a story that guarantees some high-stakes action. In the meantime, you can check out Looper's exclusive preview of "Aliens vs. Avengers" #1, which teases cosmic terror and a horrible fate for two of Marvel's noblest heroes.
Black Panther teams up with his son in Aliens vs. Avengers #1
"Predator vs. Black Panther" pits the Wakandan hero against a Yautja, but how will he fare against Xenomorphs? If this early preview of "Aliens vs. Avengers" #1 is anything to go by, he might be in trouble. The images show T'Challa leading some Wakandan soldiers into an abandoned spaceship, but it's only a matter of time until they realize they aren't alone — and let's just say their hosts aren't the hospitable type.
The preview also reveals that the series takes place in the future as it features T'Challa and Storm's son, Azari, who thinks that their mission is desperate, albeit necessary. He reminds his father that their people are dying, and this expedition is key to their survival. Of course, this is space, where no one can hear you scream, and the father-and-son pair might become the latest victims of the monstrosities that lurk in the shadows. Plus, the Xenomorphs aren't the only problem our heroes have to deal with, as the ship hovers above a black hole that slows down time, meaning that hours in space are the equivalent of years on Earth. That isn't an ideal predicament for superheroes who've been tasked with saving the world.
It remains to be seen how the action between the Wakandan heroes and their alien enemies will unfold during the showdown set up in the "Aliens vs. Avengers" #1 preview. However, check out these images for a taste of the action.
What to expect from Aliens vs. Avengers
Looper's exclusive teaser for "Aliens vs. Avengers" #1 doesn't give away too many answers, but it does raise some intriguing questions. As we pointed out earlier, T'Challa taking his son on a dangerous quest suggests that the story takes place somewhere down the Marvel timeline. Meanwhile, the revelation that Wakanda is in peril teases a war that's already caused some devastation on Earth, suggesting that the aliens may have already invaded.
At the same time, it's possible that another situation led Azari and T'Challa into space, and this is the inciting incident that sends the Xenomorphs toward Earth. The preview depicts a bleak situation for the Wakandan warriors, as the aliens attack before T'Challa can finish his conversation with his son. As such, fans might have to accept the possibility of the two heroes not making it out of this adventure alive.
As it stands, we've only seen a glimpse of T'Challa and Azari's role in the story, but more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will take the fight to the monsters as the series progresses. Let's just hope that T'Challa and his boy aren't the first Avengers to fall.
"Aliens vs. Avengers" #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribic, and Ive Svorcina will be available in retail shops and online on Wednesday, August 28. You can find more information on the issue and where to purchase it on the Marvel website.