Small Details You Missed In The Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" film franchise has come a long way since its first trailer. What should've been a triumphant moment for fans of the video game character was overshadowed by some terrifying choices with the iconic character's CGI design, nicknamed "Ugly Sonic" in its appearance in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." Luckily, Paramount Pictures delayed the film and reworked Sonic's look to be more directly inspired by his video game origins, and the end product was one of the best live-action video game movies ever.

After the success of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which introduced iconic franchise characters like Tails and Knuckles, the blue blur is back for his third live-action outing with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." This time around, the film seems to be taking cues from the plot of "Sonic Adventure 2," like introducing Sonic's recurring arch-nemesis Shadow the Hedgehog, as well as exploring the backstory of the Robotnik family.

The first trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" just launched online, and fans are already scouring each frame for Easter eggs and clues about how the filmmakers plan to adapt one of the most beloved titles in the video game series. To notice these small details in the trailer, one will have to do the opposite of what Sonic does and take it slow.