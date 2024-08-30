Dragon Ball Z Fan Creates 3D Art So Convincing You'll Swear It's Real Life

Not to dunk on the artist's truly terrific work, but there are some characters that even Oscar Perez Ayala can't master. The most notable one is Krillin, for the exact reason fans would expect. While there's no issue in getting that classic bald head and six dots down just right, given that the character doesn't have a nose, it's something that audiences wouldn't be able to ignore if these character designs were ever brought to life. That smooth egg with eyes that is regularly getting his gi handed to him courtesy of Frieza and Cell can't be overlooked, and it's something that would have to be addressed if a film ever got made. A "Dragon Ball" musical is one thing, but seeing Goku's little Voldemort-looking buddy on-screen would be something else.

Thankfully, Ayala has done two designs of the character, with one being manga accurate and another actually being blessed with a nose, which might allow him to smell out danger better than usual. Besides Goku's best pal, there's also the likes of Yamcha, whose signature scars look perfect. Other human-like heroes and villains like Master Roshi and Dr. Gero also look great, which makes Krillin and his noseless mug even more noticeable. Even so, it's clear that if the time ever comes when Hollywood wants to have another crack at "Dragon Ball," getting some inspiration from either BossLogic's gorgeous poster art or Ayala's work would be a great place to start.