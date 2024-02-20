This Dragon Ball Musical Proves A Perfect Live-Action DBZ Show Is Possible

Chinese YouTube alternative Bilibili hosted an extravagant New Year celebration to ring in 2024, featuring a number of tributes to internationally successful pop culture properties. Among these was a dance performance inspired by the Dragon Ball franchise. While the prospect of a live-action screen adaptation of "Dragon Ball Z" is daunting, the success of Bilibili's stage production offers something of an unlikely blueprint for how to satisfyingly bring the animated series' action to life.

Bilibili's stage show, notably, focuses on dance first and foremost, rather than comprehensively retelling the events from the Dragon Ball franchise that it adapts. Of course, centering dance moves in a true live-action "Dragon Ball Z" show or movie probably wouldn't be a great idea. What's worth mimicking from the Bilibili show, however, is its prioritization of fun above all else.

A big reason this Dragon Ball dance performance works is that it presumes its audience already has at least a general understanding of its characters. From start to finish, then, fans have the satisfaction of watching those characters in nonstop action — even if that action casts Master Roshi as a hip-hop dancer for some reason. While a live-action "Dragon Ball Z" show would require at least some minimal exposition, it's worth noting how satisfying it is to see these larger-than-life characters in larger-than-life situations, unencumbered by the meticulous storytelling that's oftentimes characteristic of live-action adaptations of major IP.