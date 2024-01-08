These Dragon Ball Z Netflix Movie Posters Are Not Real - But You'll Wish They Were
Even mentioning the words "live-action 'Dragon Ball' adaptation" to a fan might incite unsettling images they wish they could forget. They include Justin Chatwin from "Shameless" sliding across a car on his head in that "Dragonball Evolution" movie, which felt like it killed any hopes of a decent adaptation. Incredibly, some stunning signature work from the world-famous artist @bosslogic on Instagram has helped appease such horrors through a series of concept posters for a Netflix "Dragon Ball Z" show. Focusing specifically on "The Android Saga," the posters show Androids 16, 17, and 18 along with their maker, Dr. Gero, all looking both terrifying and equally cool as hell.
The artist doesn't specify which stars he fan-casted for the characters (although 16 sure does resemble Alan Ritchson from "Reacher"), but the artwork captures the type of tone that would fit perfectly if Netflix took the property to adapt. In the eighth saga of "Dragon Ball Z," the Z Fighters' tussle with the androids is one of the darkest sections of the series. Blending bits of classic energy-blasting action with a terrifying, "Terminator"-like edge, @bosslogic has undoubtedly nailed the cold-edged killer vibe of Gero and his android ensemble. The only issue is that if a live-action adaptation were ever going to be made, Netflix wouldn't be the one to make it.
Disney has all the Dragon Balls for a live-action adaptation
During the takeover of 20th Century Studios by Disney, the rights to adapt anything from the "Dragon Ball" franchise fell into the pile along with "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and the like. Since then, while various properties have flourished, Goku and company have remained on the shelf untouched. In the grand scheme of things, it's understandable, given that other surefire wins have continued to thrive since the takeover. Having another go at adapting a property when the first try still stands as one of the worst Hollywood adaptations of anime ever could be risky. That's not to say it wouldn't work, though, particularly given the recent track record of other popular animes that their competitor has given the same treatment.
Netflix is putting a lot of money into bringing beloved anime shows to life, including "One Piece," which was met with a great critical reception, and most recently, "Yu-Yu-Hakusho," which achieved the most successful global debut of a Japanese show ever. With bars like that reached, now could be a better time than ever for Disney to give anime-adapting a go itself and collect all seven Dragon Balls for a fresh try. There's undoubtedly an audience already (well over 9,000, at least). Who knows? Given how well things are covered everywhere else, martial artists bursting blood vessels while shouting and throwing power balls at one another could be worth a shot.