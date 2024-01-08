These Dragon Ball Z Netflix Movie Posters Are Not Real - But You'll Wish They Were

During the takeover of 20th Century Studios by Disney, the rights to adapt anything from the "Dragon Ball" franchise fell into the pile along with "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and the like. Since then, while various properties have flourished, Goku and company have remained on the shelf untouched. In the grand scheme of things, it's understandable, given that other surefire wins have continued to thrive since the takeover. Having another go at adapting a property when the first try still stands as one of the worst Hollywood adaptations of anime ever could be risky. That's not to say it wouldn't work, though, particularly given the recent track record of other popular animes that their competitor has given the same treatment.

Netflix is putting a lot of money into bringing beloved anime shows to life, including "One Piece," which was met with a great critical reception, and most recently, "Yu-Yu-Hakusho," which achieved the most successful global debut of a Japanese show ever. With bars like that reached, now could be a better time than ever for Disney to give anime-adapting a go itself and collect all seven Dragon Balls for a fresh try. There's undoubtedly an audience already (well over 9,000, at least). Who knows? Given how well things are covered everywhere else, martial artists bursting blood vessels while shouting and throwing power balls at one another could be worth a shot.